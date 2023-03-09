Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $83.29

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.29, but opened at $80.76. Novartis shares last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 257,427 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.