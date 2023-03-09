Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down to $83.29

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.29, but opened at $80.76. Novartis shares last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 257,427 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Novartis Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.