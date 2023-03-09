NuCypher 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.81 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $75.46 million and $77.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00429529 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.29033300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.