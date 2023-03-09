Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.52).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down GBX 25.60 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.13). 2,019,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,949. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.30.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.