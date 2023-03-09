Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
