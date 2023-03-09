Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

About Nuvei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nuvei by 3,921.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 791,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $19,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.