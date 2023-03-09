NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Sells $78,160.00 in Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVE stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NVE by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

