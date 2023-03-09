NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $318.98 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. NXM has a total market cap of $318.98 million and $80,737.27 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $48.37 or 0.00222488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00021865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,742.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 48.819467 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,519.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

