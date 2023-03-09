Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.