Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $342.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

