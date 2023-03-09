Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass Sells 8,918 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

