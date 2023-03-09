On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $169.92

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.92 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 166.99 ($2.01). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 440,189 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTB. Davy Research upgraded On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

On the Beach Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.20. The company has a market capitalization of £274.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 288,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £340,532.66 ($409,490.93). In related news, insider Shaun Morton sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82), for a total value of £46,456.66 ($55,864.19). Also, insider Simon Cooper acquired 288,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £340,532.66 ($409,490.93). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

