On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $169.92

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.92 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 166.99 ($2.01). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 440,189 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTB. Davy Research upgraded On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.20. The company has a market capitalization of £274.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
