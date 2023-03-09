Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.15. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

