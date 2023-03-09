Oncorus (ONCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Oncorus Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,169. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.86. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at Oncorus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncorus

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $28,918.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oncorus news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 141,753 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $36,855.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,978.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,918.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,725 shares in the company, valued at $96,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,547 shares of company stock worth $89,553. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncorus

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.