Oncorus (ONCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Oncorus Stock Down 2.8 %

Oncorus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 39,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncorus

In other Oncorus news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 141,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $36,855.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,978.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 141,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $36,855.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,978.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,918.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,547 shares of company stock worth $89,553 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCR. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

