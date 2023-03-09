OpenBlox Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $772,082.03 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

