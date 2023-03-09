Oppenheimer Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $235.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.85.

Shares of META stock opened at $184.97 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $479.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,898 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,059 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

