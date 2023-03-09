Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

