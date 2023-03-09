Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

