Oracle’s (ORCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.06.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

