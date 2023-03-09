Orbit Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $730,411.55 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $62.35 million and approximately $730,411.55 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

