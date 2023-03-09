Orchard Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,056 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics comprises 2.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,388,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 424,558 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 546,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

