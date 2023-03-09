Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Summit Materials makes up 3.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Summit Materials worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 49,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,154. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

