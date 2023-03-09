Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.99. 213,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,568. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.06 and its 200-day moving average is $337.03. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

