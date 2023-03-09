Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 160 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,813. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

