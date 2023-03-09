Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 371,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,680,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.