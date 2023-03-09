Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 371,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,680,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

