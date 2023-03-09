Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Up 0.8%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.12. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Oxford Bank Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

