Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 820 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 510,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
