Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,044,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

