Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after buying an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

SLF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 269,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

