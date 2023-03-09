Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,292. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $88.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.