Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.75. 11,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Stories

