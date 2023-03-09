Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,211 shares of company stock worth $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares worth $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,363,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

