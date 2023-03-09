PacWest Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,114 call options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the typical volume of 661 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 2,712,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.