Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 1,629,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,762,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

