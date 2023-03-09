Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,687. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $28,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $28,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 19,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,578.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,212,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,439.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,541 shares of company stock valued at $268,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

