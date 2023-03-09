PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and $1.42 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

