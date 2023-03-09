Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BLK stock opened at $674.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.