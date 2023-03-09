Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

