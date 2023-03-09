Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 45,394 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.