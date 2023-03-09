Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 6,199 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 323,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.