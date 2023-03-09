Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 163,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

