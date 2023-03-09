Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

