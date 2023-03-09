Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.