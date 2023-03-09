Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 11,079 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,972,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,836 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 457,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 31.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

