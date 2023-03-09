Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,447 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Up 2.0 %

CSX stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.