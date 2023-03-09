Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

PANW stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,501,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

