Patrick D. Sugar Sells 980 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.56. 116,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,025. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.51 and a 200 day moving average of $229.42. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,434,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,968,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

