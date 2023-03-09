Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

