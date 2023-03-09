PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.66% of PBF Energy worth $71,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $45.46 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

