Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at C$117,315.42. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

