PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Acquires $20,632.50 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,632.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,052.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

