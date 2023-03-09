Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
Pepper Money Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 544.44, a current ratio of 319.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,258.29.
Pepper Money Company Profile
